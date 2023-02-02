Electronic Arts reportedly cancels unannounced Titanfall game

(Image Courtesy: Respawn/EA)

Electronic Arts (EA) has cancelled a single-player game set in the Titanfall and Apex Legends universe, according to a Bloomberg report.

The game publisher recently announced the closure of both Apex Legends Mobile, and Battlefield Mobile but it appears these aren't the only projects to get the cut.

A new single-player game set in the Apex Legends and Titanfall universe has also got the axe, and according to sources close to Bloomberg, developer Mohammad Alavi (best known for the Call of Duty series) was heading the project till he left EA internal studio Respawn Entertainment in early 2022.

A staff of fifty has been affected by the cancellation, and EA is reportedly looking to shift them to new roles.

EA's internal studio, Respawn Entertainment, developers of Titanfall, Apex Legends and the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, cited they were shutting down Apex Legends mobile because it fell short of expectations.

Titanfall fans who last got a taste of a single-player adventure seven years ago with Titanfall 2 will be understandably upset by the news.

Historically, the two games in the Titanfall series have been reviewed well and generally lauded by fans but only saw lukewarm sales numbers.