English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Electronic Arts reportedly cancels unannounced Titanfall game

    The cancelled game was set in the Titanfall and Apex Legends universe, and was meant to be a single-player game

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Respawn/EA)

    (Image Courtesy: Respawn/EA)

    Electronic Arts (EA) has cancelled a single-player game set in the Titanfall and Apex Legends universe, according to a Bloomberg report.

    The game publisher recently announced the closure of both Apex Legends Mobile, and Battlefield Mobile but it appears these aren't the only projects to get the cut.

    A new single-player game set in the Apex Legends and Titanfall universe has also got the axe, and according to sources close to Bloomberg, developer Mohammad Alavi (best known for the Call of Duty series) was heading the project till he left EA internal studio Respawn Entertainment in early 2022.

    A staff of fifty has been affected by the cancellation, and EA is reportedly looking to shift them to new roles.