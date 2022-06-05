The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology last week

Elon Musk’s deal to acquire Twitter came one step closer this week as the US antitrust waiting period for the acquisition ended. The completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions, which include approval by Twitter stockholders and any other regulatory approvals. However, Musk might face another hurdle as advocacy groups launched a campaign to stop the Tesla CEO from purchasing Twitter. Accountable Tech executive director Nicole Gill said in a release, “Elon Musk is a wolf in expensive sheep's clothing whose Twitter takeover is motivated by ego and grievance. If we don't stop this deal, he'll hand a megaphone to demagogues and extremists, who will cheer him as they incite more hate, harm, and harassment.”