The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology last week

Apple recently told staff that it would make work schedules for retail staff flexible amid a push towards unionisation, according to reporting by Bloomberg News. The changes will include extending the minimum time period between shifts to 12 hours from 10 hours. Apple also told Reuters that it would raise the pay for its employees in the US to $22 per hour or more. Apple’s Atlanta store recently filed a petition to hold a union election, which could make it the first Apple Store in the US to unionise. The move comes amid a wave of unionisation in the US as major firms are scrambling to thwart labour organisers as the current support for labour unions in the country has reached an all-time high since 1965. According to Gallup polling, 90 percent of Democrats and 47 percent of Republicans approve of unions, with an overall 68 percent approval. Microsoft recently announced that it would not resist unionisation efforts by its employees as it recognises their legal right to choose to form or join a union.