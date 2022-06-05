New vulnerability discovered in Unisoc chipset could make it susceptible to attacks: Report

While Qualcomm and MediaTek are the most dominant chip makers in the smartphone market, Unisoc chipsets are highly prominent in the affordable smartphone segment. However, a cyber security research firm might have discovered a vulnerability in the baseband processor of Unisoc chipsets.
Check Point Research recently published findings on several vulnerabilities that can jeopardize the modems and other chip-related weaknesses that can put Android mobile users at risk.
The firm noted, “We decided to conduct an analysis of the UNISOC baseband to possibly find a way to remotely attack UNISOC-based devices, after which to collaborate with the manufacturer and find a solution to this troubling scenario.”
Researchers at the firm reverse-engineered the implementation of the LTE protocol stack and found a vulnerability that could be used to deny modem services, and potentially even block communications by a threat actor, remotely. Exploiting the vulnerability results in the disruption of a device’s radio communication through a malformed packet.
The vulnerability was discovered on the Moto G20 (XT2128-2) with the January 2022 update installed (RTAS31.68.29), though it exists on other phones as well. Unisoc has already created a fix, which Google confirmed will be part of the new Android Security Bulletin.