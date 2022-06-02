Diablo Immortal now rolling out | check here for unlock times for your timezone

(Image Courtesy: Activision Blizzard/Microsoft)

Blizzard's Diablo spin-off, Diablo Immortal has begun rolling out for iOS and Android, with the PC release following soon after.

The game will be officially unlocked on June 2, and here are the timings for regions the game will unlock in.

Los Angeles: 10am PDT on June 2

New York: 1pm EDT on June 2

Santos: 2pm BRT on June 2

London: 6pm BST on June 2

Paris: 7pm CEST on June 2

Seoul: 2am KST on June 3

Sydney: 3am AEST on June 3

At the time of writing, we were able to successfully download and install Diablo Immortal on Android devices in India.

Players playing on PC and mobile, will be able to play with each other with cross play, and the game supports cross-save, which means you can play on one platform and then continue on another, with all of your progress carried over.

Most of Diablo 3's classes will return for the mobile spin-off and the one notable absence is the witch doctor class.

Like Diablo 3, Diablo Immortal is an isometric action RPG, where you play as several classes and level each one up to their maximum power.

The game has been somewhat controversial due to the way it was revealed at BlizzCon 2018. A lot of fans were angry at the reveal, given most of the fanbase were PC players.

Since then, the game all but disappeared from public view, only making short appearances here and there. Blizzard also announced that a PC port of the game would also be launched, but it remains to be seen, how many of the faithful will come back to the fold.