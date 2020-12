Qualcomm launched its next-gen flagship chipset this week. The Snapdragon 888 SoC is the latest and greatest in the Snapdragon 800 series. The SD888 SoC features a Prime Cortex-X1 core running at 2.84 GHz. The chip also has three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Additionally, the new Adreno 660 targets 35 percent faster rendering performance and aim to be 20 percent more power efficient. The 888 is also the first Snapdragon chip with a triple ISP, which can handle three 4K HDR video streams simultaneously. Additionally, the new Snapdragon 888 also comes with a new Hexagon 780 AI engine and a new Snapdragon X60 5G modem. It can also support QuickCharge 5, which is meant to handle charging speeds upwards of 100W. The Snapdragon 888 SoC will hit Android flagships in 2021, with Xiaomi, Motorola, Realme, Oppo, and several other brands already confirming phones with the new chip.