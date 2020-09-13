The Tech Weekender: PUBG Corporation snubs Tencent, next-gen Xbox consoles price & launch date revealed, Motorola 5G Razr and more

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending September 12. Carlsen Martin After the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile app, PUBG Corporation has officially responded stating that it would revoke Tencent’s license in the country. PUBG Corporation said that it would work with the Centre to find a solution that will allow gamers to continue playing the popular battle royale in the country. Additionally, PUBG Corporation will also take all publishing responsibilities within the country. For more details, click here. Microsoft officially announced the Xbox Series S this week, a smaller and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. With the Xbox Series S, Microsoft aims to deliver consistent 1440p gaming at 60fps, going all the way up to 120fps depending on the game. Despite its watered-down spec sheet, the Xbox Series S is engineered to deliver the same performance in games as its bigger sibling at a lower resolution. Microsoft also announced the price and launch date for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X in several countries, including India. The Xbox Series X will be priced at Rs 49,990 in India, while the Xbox Series S will cost Rs 34,990. The next-gen Xbox consoles will launch in India on November 10, with pre-orders kicking off on September 22. Google has officially rolled out Android 11 for its Pixel devices. Google’s Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4a handsets are eligible for the Android 11 update. Apart from Pixel devices, Android 11 is also rolling out to certain Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, and Oppo devices. If you are using a Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Poco F2 Pro, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro, or Realme X50 Pro, you can install the beta update based on Android 11. For more details, click here. At the annual Huawei Developer Conference, the company announced that it would be expanding HarmonyOS to more devices. HarmonyOS 2.0 is built with cross-platform functionality with support ranging from smart TVs to smartwatches, car head units and smartphones. Huawei CEO Richard Yu also said that the first smartphones running on HarmonyOS could arrive sometime next year. However, it would seem initial availability will be limited to China. Huawei also confirmed that its Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) app ecosystem has reached 96,000 apps and is supported by 1.8 million developers. Motorola took the lid off its second-generation Razr flip smartphone with big improvements across the board. The Moto Razr 5G arrived with a Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The company has also worked on improving the hinge, now claiming it offers up to 2 lakh flips. The Motorola Razr has also increased the functionality of the outer 2.7-inch display, allowing it to run any app. The Motorola Razr 2 is priced $1,399 (Roughly Rs 1,02,700) in the US. Additionally, the Motorola India website has confirmed that the Razr 5G will be arriving in India soon. You can check out all the details about the Motorola Razr 5G here. Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in India, with pre-booking starting tomorrow. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is priced at Rs 1,49,999 in the country. For comparison, the original Galaxy Fold featured a Rs 1,64,999 price tag at launch. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours. You can check out all the details about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 here. First Published on Sep 13, 2020 02:58 pm