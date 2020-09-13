The Tech Weekender: PUBG Corporation snubs Tencent, next-gen Xbox consoles price & launch date revealed, Motorola 5G Razr and more

Microsoft officially announced the Xbox Series S this week, a smaller and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. With the Xbox Series S, Microsoft aims to deliver consistent 1440p gaming at 60fps, going all the way up to 120fps depending on the game. Despite its watered-down spec sheet, the Xbox Series S is engineered to deliver the same performance in games as its bigger sibling at a lower resolution. Microsoft also announced the price and launch date for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X in several countries, including India. The Xbox Series X will be priced at Rs 49,990 in India, while the Xbox Series S will cost Rs 34,990. The next-gen Xbox consoles will launch in India on November 10, with pre-orders kicking off on September 22.