The Tech Weekender: iPhone 12 gets official launch date, AMD wins desktops, Pixel 4a in India and more

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending October 10. Moneycontrol News Co-founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk recently sparked much speculation by responding to a similar query on Twitter. Musk’s response stated that Tesla would be launching in India by “Next year for sure”. While the company has not put out an official statement, Musk’s response was well received. Tesla’s entry could come at a time when Indian PM Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles. Google finally revealed the price of the Pixel 4a in India. The Pixel 4a is priced at Rs 31,999 in India and is available in a single 6GB/128GB variant, but the company will offer the device for Rs 29,999 as an introductory offer when it goes on sale during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. For more details, head on over to the link. The Apple iPhone 12 lineup received an official launch date this week. The iPhone 12 series will be unveiled on October 13 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). The event titled ‘Hi Speed’ will give us a first look at the first 5G Apple phones. Apple is expected to launch four phones in the lineup, including the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. For more details on the expected price of the iPhone 12 and specs, head on over to the link. Instagram celebrated its 10th anniversary this week. To commemorate its 10th birthday, Instagram released a few new features, including the return of classic Instagram icons and its Stories Map. In addition to these, Instagram has also added in-stream shopping for IGTV this week. The classic icons for Instagram are expected to be available through the month of October. OnePlus is set to launch the 8T 5G handset next week on October 14. However, the company has been aggressively teasing the device for quite a while now. The most recent teaser provides a first look at the design of the OnePlus 8T 5G. The company revealed the design of the OnePlus 8T 5G through a video on the official YouTube handle. The video confirms a rectangular camera module and an Aquamarine Green finish. The company says that the new model will come with a ‘remarkably’ glassy gloss back panel. The OnePlus 8T 5G will also get a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, 65W fast charging, and a 4,500 mAh battery. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recently topped Accenture to become the world’s most valuable IT services company. TCS’s market value stood at USD 144.7 billion compared to Accenture’s USD 143.1 billion, as on October 8 closing. Among listed Indian companies, TCS is only behind Reliance Industries in terms of market capitalisation, which is at nearly USD 215 billion. Check out the full story here. Apple reportedly removed audio products from Logitech, Bose, and Sonos from its online store and shelves on its brick and mortar outlets. According to a report by Bloomberg, speakers from Logitech, headphones and speakers from Bose, and Sonos’s latest smart speaker disappeared from Apple’s online store at the end of last month. The move also comes at a time when Apple is planning to expand its audio product portfolio. The tech giant is expected to launch its first over-the-ear headphones sometime this year. Nokia launched six smart TVs in India across different price ranges. The six TV models, included a 32-inch HD TV (Rs 12,999), a 43-inch Full HD TV (Rs 22,999), a 43-inch 4K UHD TV (Rs 28,999), a 50-inch 4K UHD TV (Rs 33,999), a 55-inch 4K UHD TV (Rs 39,999), and a 65-inch 4K UHD TV (Rs 59,999). Nokia’s new TV lineup is set to go on sale on October 16, during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Popular Japanese audio brand Onkyo will provide a 6D sound experience and dynamic amplification technology for the new Nokia TVs. AMD announced its new lineup of Ryzen 5000 series processors for desktops. The Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are the first to use AMD’s new Zen 3 architecture, which offers the biggest jump for AMD’s desktop chips yet. While the Ryzen 5000 series is built on the 7nm process, it offers a 19-percent increase in instructions per cycle. Additionally, there is a complete overhaul of the chip layout as well as a higher max boost speed. The chipmaker unveiled four new CPUs in the lineup, including the Ryzen 5 5600X (USD 299), Ryzen 7 5800X (USD 449), Ryzen 9 5900X (USD 549), and Ryzen 9 5950X (USD 799). AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series will start going on shelves on November 5. Apart from the new CPUs, AMD also teased the new Radeon RX 6000 “Big Navi” graphics cards built on its next-gen RDNA 2 architecture. The company has confirmed that the announced will take place on October 28. Google announced the rebranding of the G Suite to “Workspace”. Google Workspace will take on Microsoft Office with new features and major visual changes. The tech giant has replaced the iconic envelope with something more colourful. The rebranding aims to bring more integrations that will include Gmail, Meet, Docs, Sheets, and Calendar among other newly designed features. Google Workspace is expected to provide a seamless experience for users. First Published on Oct 10, 2020 09:22 am