The Tech Weekender: iPhone 12 gets official launch date, AMD wins desktops, Pixel 4a in India and more

AMD announced its new lineup of Ryzen 5000 series processors for desktops. The Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are the first to use AMD’s new Zen 3 architecture, which offers the biggest jump for AMD’s desktop chips yet. While the Ryzen 5000 series is built on the 7nm process, it offers a 19-percent increase in instructions per cycle. Additionally, there is a complete overhaul of the chip layout as well as a higher max boost speed. The chipmaker unveiled four new CPUs in the lineup, including the Ryzen 5 5600X (USD 299), Ryzen 7 5800X (USD 449), Ryzen 9 5900X (USD 549), and Ryzen 9 5950X (USD 799). AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series will start going on shelves on November 5. Apart from the new CPUs, AMD also teased the new Radeon RX 6000 “Big Navi” graphics cards built on its next-gen RDNA 2 architecture. The company has confirmed that the announced will take place on October 28.