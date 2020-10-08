Instagram celebrates 10th anniversary by bringing back classic icons

Instagram celebrated its 10th birthday earlier this week. The photo and video sharing social networking service first hit Apple’s App Store on October 6, 2010, only a few months after the release of the iPhone 4. To celebrate it's tenth anniversary, Instagram added a fun surprise that allows users to change its home screen icon.

The classic icons available include the Polaroid-style camera designs that were in use of over five years. Additionally, there are several themed variations of the current logo, which includes monochrome and rainbow colour (Signaling Pride) options.



To access the new icons, head to ‘settings’ within the app and swipe down on the screen to reveal some emoji. Once you’ve swiped down far enough, you’ll see a message from Instagram and icons will be unlocked. Here’s how you can access the classic icons on Instagram:The classic icons on Instagram seem to be in the process of rolling out. Instagram’s message reads, “this month we’re inviting you to change your app icon to your favourite,” which suggests that the feature may not be available post-October. The new app update also includes a private map and archive of your stories from the last three years.