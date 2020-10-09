OnePlus 8T 5G launch on October 14: Where to watch the live-stream, confirmed specs and everything you need to know

OnePlus 8T launch is scheduled for October 14, a day after the iPhone 12 launch. Ahead of the official OnePlus 8T launch event, the company has teased some features of the smartphone. Key OnePlus 8T 5G specifications include a 120Hz AMOLED display, Warp Charge 65, and a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 8T launch: Where to watch the live-stream

The OnePlus 8T launch event is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST/3 pm BST/7 am PT / 10 am ET, which can be streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel and other social media accounts.

OnePlus 8T India launch date

The OnePlus 8T 5G India launch will happen on the same day of its international unveiling, i.e. October 14. OnePlus 8T 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

OnePlus 8T price (rumoured)

A tipster has leaked the OnePlus 8T price on Twitter. According to him, the OnePlus 8T price in Europe will start at €799 (roughly Rs 69,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. There will also be an OnePlus 8T 12GB + 256GB storage model priced at €899 (roughly Rs 77,700).

One needs to note that smartphones prices in Europe are considerably higher than in India. OnePlus 8 was launched for Rs 41,999 with a special India-only 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. We can expect the company to announce the OnePlus 8T price in India with a marginal hike.

OnePlus 8T 5G specifications

Some of the OnePlus 8T specifications confirmed so far include a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED flat display with a max brightness of 1,100 nits, a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup on the back. The company also teased the new OnePlus 8T camera module housing the four camera sensors and LED flash.

Leaked OnePlus 8T specifications and renders suggest that the rear camera setup will include a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, this punch-hole cutout will house a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus 8T will run on OxygenOS 11 out of the box, based on Android 11. Under the hood, OnePlus 8T will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.