Google is adding more features to its Fit App, its take on a health suite that tracks activities like walking, cycling, and running among others will now also be able to measure your heart rate and respiratory rate using Pixel’s rear cameras. The heart rate monitor works by tracking the changes of colour in your skin when you press your finger up against the camera. Google also stressed that these systems work with a wide variety of skin tones and ages with the ability to adjust to various lighting conditions as well. More details here