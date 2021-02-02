Poco M3 launched in India with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 48MP triple-camera setup: Check price, specifications, sale details

Poco M3 price in India and specifications have been announced. The company hosted the Poco M3 launch in India via an online event on February 2. Poco M3 India price starts at Rs 10,999. It will go on sale starting February 9 via Flipkart.

Poco M3 price in India

Poco has launched two variants of the Poco M3 in India. The Poco M3 6GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999. The 6GB + 128GB model has been launched for Rs 11,999.

It comes in three colours - Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.

Poco M3 sale in India

Poco M3 sale starts on February 9 at 12 pm via Flipkart.

Poco M3 specifications

Poco M3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Poco M3 also sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Poco M3 gets a triple camera setup with a large island-shaped camera layout. The setup comprises a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, as well as a 2 MP dedicate macro camera.

The Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 12 skin and Poco launcher. The Poco M3 will receive the Android 11 update soon. The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The rear panel with a textured anti-fingerprint finish and comes in three colours, including Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.