Google kills internal Stadia game studios due to high development cost

Google has announced that it would stop the internal development of its cloud-based game streaming service Stadia. Launched in 2019, Stadia has had a rough road since its inception. The company said it is shutting the internal development team due to the high cost involved in developing games.

Now that Google has pulled the plug, Stadia will rely on titles developed by third-party developers and publishers. The company’s internal development team was supposed to develop games for its cloud-based gaming service. Phil Harrison, VP and GM, Google Stadia, announced via a blog post that the company will no longer invest in bringing exclusive content from its internal team.

“Creating best-in-class games from the ground up takes many years and significant investment, and the cost is going up exponentially. Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games,” the blog post read.

The company assured that it will work with third-party developers and publishers to enhance the gaming experience on its platform. Current Stadia and Stadia Pro subscribers can continue playing the available titles as well as the future ones coming on the platform.

Harrison also said Jade Raymond, head of Google’s Stadia Games and Entertainment will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Stadia saw a surge in users last year after the tech giant gifted two months of free access to its premium version to gamers sheltering at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.