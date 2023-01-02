In Pics | Our picks for the best flagship smartphones of 2022 in India

2022 has been an excellent year for flagship smartphones in India. The competition in the flagship market ramped up as Google stepped out of the shadows and finally brought its top-tier Pixel smartphones back to India. However, the Pixel 7 series had to rough it out in a highly competitive market with players like Apple, Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, Realme, and iQOO all vying for a slice of the pie. So without any further delays, here are the best flagship phones of 2022 in India.