In Pics | Our picks for the best flagship smartphones of 2022 in India

| Starting Price Rs 79,999 | 12GB + 256GB | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz LTPO OLED Display, 50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP, 4700 mAh Battery | Since we’re on the subject of phones with incredible camera performance, we simply cannot leave out the Vivo X80 Pro. The Vivo X80 Pro is another handset with incredible camera performance, with a main sensor capable of rivaling the S22 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro. Moreover, the Vivo X80 Pro also has industry-leading specifications with a sleek and vibrant design. While the X80 Pro isn’t without its weakness, there’s no doubt that it is still one of the best flagships of the 2022, only bested by devices that have come over six months after its launch.