From Poco X3 Pro to Moto G 5G | Check out best phones under Rs 20,000 for work

While innovation in the flagship smartphone range has pretty much peaked, the mid-range has only been getting better with flagship hardware slowly leaking into India’s sub-20K segment. A good example of this would be the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max or Realme 8 Pro, both of which have brought the 108 MP camera to the sub-20K space. But what about the best smartphones for work, the ones that excel at productivity and offer a seamless experience to the user? To narrow it down, here’s a list of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 for work.