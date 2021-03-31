English
From Poco X3 Pro to Moto G 5G | Check out best phones under Rs 20,000 for work

These phones combine the best of software and hardware to help you stay productive.

Carlsen Martin
March 31, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST
While innovation in the flagship smartphone range has pretty much peaked, the mid-range has only been getting better. With flagship hardware slowly leaking into India's sub-20K segment. A good example of this would be the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max or Realme 8 Pro, both of which have brought the 108 MP camera to the sub-20K space. But what about the best smartphones for work, the ones that excel at productivity and offer a seamless experience to the user? To narrow it down, here's a list of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 for work.
While innovation in the flagship smartphone range has pretty much peaked, the mid-range has only been getting better with flagship hardware slowly leaking into India’s sub-20K segment. A good example of this would be the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max or Realme 8 Pro, both of which have brought the 108 MP camera to the sub-20K space. But what about the best smartphones for work, the ones that excel at productivity and offer a seamless experience to the user? To narrow it down, here’s a list of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 for work.
Moto G 5G | Rs 20,999 | Android Enterprise Recommended | At Rs 20,999, the Moto G 5G is arguably the best device in the segment for productivity tasks. Apart from having a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery and large display, the device also boasts a fast Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, making it future-ready. Moreover, the Moto G 5G runs near stock Android, making it one of the best phones under Rs 20,000 for work.
Moto G 5G | Rs 20,999 | Android Enterprise Recommended | At Rs 20,999, the Moto G 5G is arguably the best device in the segment for productivity tasks. Apart from having a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery and large display, the device also boasts a fast Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, making it future-ready. Moreover, the Moto G 5G runs near-stock Android, making it one of the best phones under Rs 20,000 for work.
Realme X7 | Rs 19,999 | Another good future-proof smartphone for a budget consumer is the Realme X7. The device packs a sizeable battery, fast-chipset, and a bright AMOLED display, making it an ideal choice for work. Moreover, the Realme X7 is also one of the few devices to offer 5G connectivity at an affordable price. Lastly, 50W super-fast charging ensures that your device is powered back up in now time in the case of low battery, so you can get straight back to work.
Realme X7 | Rs 19,999 | Another good future-proof smartphone for a budget consumer is the Realme X7 (Review). The device packs a sizeable battery, a fast chipset, and a bright AMOLED display, making it an ideal choice for work. Moreover, the Realme X7 is also one of the few devices to offer 5G connectivity at an affordable price. Lastly, 50W super-fast charging ensures that your device is powered back up in no time in the case of low battery life, so you can get straight back to work.
Poco X3 Pro | Rs 18,999 | The Poco X3 Pro might not be the best smartphone on this list for software but is arguably the best in terms of productivity. The X3 Pro has a big 5,160 mAh battery as well as a flagship-grade Snapdragon 860 SoC. This will enable users to open multiple applications and perform intensive tasks on the phone without any lag or slowdowns.
Poco X3 Pro | Rs 18,999 | The Poco X3 Pro might not be the best smartphone on this list for software but is arguably the best in terms of productivity. The X3 Pro has a big 5,160 mAh battery as well as a flagship-grade Snapdragon 860 SoC. This will enable users to open multiple applications and perform intensive tasks on the phone without any lag or slowdowns.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max | Rs 18,999 | While the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max does not have the Android Enterprise Recommended badge, both the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 are, which makes the Note 10 Pro Max an obvious choice. While the camera and the display are the biggest highlights of the Note 10 Pro Max, it also comes with a massive battery, a fast chipset, and the latest Android software, making it ideal for taking for productivity workloads.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max | Rs 18,999 | While the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Review) does not have the Android Enterprise Recommended badge, both the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 are, which makes the Note 10 Pro Max an obvious choice. While the camera and the display are the biggest highlights of the Note 10 Pro Max, it also comes with a massive battery, a fast chipset, and the latest Android software, making it ideal for taking for productivity workloads.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro | Rs 16,999 | If you are looking for a reliable phone that is future-ready, then the Realme Narzo 30 Pro is worth considering. The Narzo 30 Pro is the most affordable 5G phone in India. It also has a big battery and fast chipset for handling daily productivity tasks with little effort. The only downfall here is that it is yet to make the upgrade to Android 11.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro | Rs 16,999 | If you are looking for a reliable phone that is future-ready, then the Realme Narzo 30 Pro is worth considering. The Narzo 30 Pro (Review)  is the most affordable 5G phone in India. It also has a big battery and a fast chipset for handling daily productivity tasks with little effort. The only downfall here is that it is yet to make the upgrade to Android 11.
Nokia 5.4 | Rs 13,999 | Android Enterprise Recommended | The Nokia 5.4 is yet another Android Enterprise Recommended device. While the handset may not have the best hardware, it offers an excellent stock-Android experience with timely security and OS updates.
Nokia 5.4 | Rs 13,999 | Android Enterprise Recommended | The Nokia 5.4 (Review) is yet another Android Enterprise Recommended device. While the handset may not have the best hardware, it offers an excellent stock-Android experience with timely security and OS updates.
Samsung Galaxy A32 | Rs 21,999 | Android Enterprise Recommended | While the Galaxy A32 doesn’t fit the 20K range, you can avail a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 using an HDFC band card. The Galaxy A32 is definitely not a class-leader in terms of the display and chipset, but it has a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery and an excellent software future. Samsung is offering 3 major OS updates and four years of security patches with the Galaxy A32. Moreover, it uses the Knox security chip that offers multiple layers of security to protect sensitive information from malware or malicious threats.
Samsung Galaxy A32 | Rs 21,999 | Android Enterprise Recommended | While the Galaxy A32 doesn’t fit the 20K range, you can avail cashback of up to Rs 2,000 using an HDFC band card. The Galaxy A32 is definitely not a class-leader in terms of the display and chipset, but it has a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery and an excellent software future. Samsung is offering 3 major OS updates and four years of security patches with the Galaxy A32. Moreover, it uses the Knox security chip that offers multiple layers of security to protect sensitive information from malware or malicious threats.
Moto G9 Power | Rs 11,999 | Android Enterprise Recommended | The Moto G9 Power is the best budget smartphone for productivity. While its hardware doesn’t compare to most phones on this list, it offers a near-stock Android experience and packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery. My UX over Android is one of the most convenient skins to use, while the massive battery can deliver up to two days of battery life.
Moto G9 Power | Rs 11,999 | Android Enterprise Recommended | The Moto G9 Power (Review) is the best budget smartphone for productivity. While its hardware doesn’t compare to most phones on this list, it offers a near-stock Android experience and packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery. My UX over Android is one of the most convenient skins to use, while the massive battery can deliver up to two days of battery life.
What is the Android Enterprise Recommended badge? | Devices with this badge are designed to meet Google’s strict enterprise requirements, passing stringent hardware and software requirements. Android Enterprise Recommended devices also guarantee timely security patches and major updates.
What is the Android Enterprise Recommended badge? | Devices with this badge are designed to meet Google’s strict enterprise requirements, passing stringent hardware and software requirements. Android Enterprise Recommended devices also guarantee timely security patches and major updates.
