Best Gaming Laptops 2021 you can buy in India: Asus ROG, Alienware, Lenovo Legion, and more

If you are trying to assemble a gaming desktop or simply want to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you aren’t going to have an easy road ahead. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles are so rarely made available, and even when they are, the limited number of units sold out in minutes. And if you are looking for the latest graphics card, the current shortage has doubled the prices if you can get your hands on one that is. Which makes the gaming laptop, the best logical solution? So, we’ve decided to make a list of the top gaming laptops you can buy right now, across different budgets.

Acer Aspire 7 | Rs 52,990 | 10th Gen Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD + Nvidia GTX 1650 + 60Hz Full HD TFT LCD | The Acer Aspire 7 is the most affordable gaming laptop we could find in India. The combination of its Core i5 CPU and GTX 1650 GPU is just about enough to run casual games. However, you can also use it for playing multiplayer games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Overwatch, Apex Legends, DOTA 2, etc. It is worth noting that considering this is an entry-level laptop, don’t expect any high frame rates.

HP Victus | Rs 58,990 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H + 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD + AMD Radeon RX 5500M + 60Hz Full HD IPS LCD | If you are looking for the best gaming laptop under Rs 60,000, there is no doubt that the HP Victus is the way to go. The Victus has a slightly thicker chassis than the Aspire 7, which will offer more room for cooling. The Victus can also leverage AMD’s SmartShift and Smart Access Memory to deliver even more performance, enabling you to play more graphics-intensive titles as well as competitive multiplayer games.

Acer Nitro 5 | Rs 68,990 | 11th Gen Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD + Nvidia RTX 3050 + 144Hz Full HD IPS LCD | The Acer Nitro 5 is the best gaming laptop under Rs 70,000 in India. The Nitro 5 delivers on all fronts and is equipped with the latest RTX 3050 GPU, making it ideal for running competitive and AAA titles. The RTX 3050 GPU also enables ray tracing, without breaking fps, in supported titles. While the Nitro 5 may not be able to run games at their best, its CPU and GPU combination is enough to run anything you throw at it.

Dell 15 (2021) | Rs 69,990 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H + 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD + Nvidia RTX 3050 + 120Hz Full HD IPS LCD | If you want the best AMD gaming laptop under Rs 70,000, then the Dell (2021) might be worth considering. And while there are some trade-offs here like lower storage, better single-core performance for gaming, and a slower display, the AMD processor should deliver better battery life and multitasking performance.

Asus TUF Dash F15 (2021) | Rs 89,990 | 11th Gen Intel Core i5 + 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD + Nvidia RTX 3060 + 144Hz Full HD IPS LCD | In my experience testing RTX 3060 laptops, the card can run just about any game you throw at it on high settings at 60fps. But that’s just the bare minimum. These cards can easily hit the 100-fps mark in most games while going even higher in e-sports titles. In our view, the TUF Dash F15 (2021) is the best gaming laptop under Rs 90,000 in India.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 | Rs 1,45,990 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS + 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD + Nvidia RTX 3060 + 165Hz Quad HD IPS LCD | When it comes to gaming, the Zephyrus G15 can perform just as good as any RTX 3060 laptop, if not better. However, none of the laptops on our list can deliver the same balance between work and play as the G15. The ROG Zephyrus G15 delivers almost eight hours of battery life, while also offering the best multitasking performance of any laptop in the segment, making it excellent for content creation by day and no-nonsense gaming by night.

Acer Predator Helios 300 | Rs 1,30,990 | 11th Gen Intel Core i7 + 16GB RAM + 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD + Nvidia RTX 3060 + 165Hz Quad HD IPS LCD | While the Asus TUF Dash F15 is one of the most affordable RTX 3060 gaming laptop, it isn’t the only one to use the GPU. The Acer Predator Helio 300 adopts the RTX 3060 GPU to great effect. And because of its higher price tag, the Helios 300 is designed to deliver better-sustained performance with a more vibrant display.

HP Omen 15 | Rs 1,21,990 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H + 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD + Nvidia RTX 3060 + 144Hz Full HD IPS LCD | Another solid mid-range laptop is the HP Omen 15. The Omen 15 is around 10K cheaper than the Predator Helios 300, but it has an inferior display. On the plus side you get an AMD chip and more SSD storage on the Omen 15. In terms of gaming, the Omen 15 can go toe-to-toe with the best RTX 3060 powered gaming laptops and offers better multitasking performance thanks to its AMD CPU.

Asus TUF Dash F15 (2021) | Rs 1,24,990 | 11th Gen Intel Core i7 + 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD + Nvidia RTX 3070 + 144Hz Full HD IPS LCD | With a price tag of Rs 1,24,990, the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2021) is the most affordable gaming laptop running an RTX 3070 GPU. The TUF Dash F15 is more affordable than most RTX 3060 laptops on our list. The specs on the TUF Dash F15 (2021) definitely punch above its price.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro | Rs 1,67,990 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H + 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD + Nvidia RTX 3070 + 165Hz Quad HD IPS LCD | While the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is by no means the most affordable RTX 3070 gaming laptops, it is arguably the best. In our review of the Legion 5 Pro, we found that it delivered solid performance without throttling. Whether it's playing AAA titles in high resolution or competitive multiplayer with maximum fps, the Legion 5 Pro can get the job done.

MSI GP76 | Rs 1,79,990 | 11th Gen Intel Core i7 + 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD + Nvidia RTX 3070 + 240Hz Full HD IPS LCD | The MSI GP76 is another solid RTX 3070 gaming laptop, delivering incredible gaming performance. Unlike the other laptops on our list, the GP76 features a larger 17.3-inch screen size. So if you don’t mind the extra weight, you will certainly appreciate the bigger display while gaming.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021) | Rs 2,04,100 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX + 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD + Nvidia RTX 3070 + 300Hz Full HD IPS LCD | The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is available for Rs 2,04,100 on Amazon. The ROG Strix Scar 15 brings top-tier flagship specs at quite a reasonable price. The notebook comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3080 mobile GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 300Hz refresh rate. Now, there are different variations of the Strix Scar 15, but this one is the most affordable. And while you may think 2 lacs is a steep price to pay, just consider the rarity of the desktop version of the card and its price, which ranges from 1.5 lacs to 2 lacs.

Alienware M15 R6 | Rs 2,39,899 | 11th Gen Intel Core i7 + 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD + Nvidia RTX 3080 + 240Hz Quad HD IPS LCD | While it might seem expensive, the Alienware M15 R6 offers some of the best performance of any gaming laptop on our list. It features top-of-the-end specifications including an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3080 mobile GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch QHD IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, 2ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync support. It is built to handle the most demanding titles and will run Cyberpunk 2077 on high settings in Quad HD resolution like a champ.