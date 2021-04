Indian top IT companies TCS, Infosys and Wipro have come out with their fourth-quarter FY21 results. Moneycontrol analysed the numbers and saw some interesting trends. Year-on-year, Infosys revenue growth outpaced that of TCS and it also narrowed the margin gap with its bigger rival. On a quarterly basis, however, TCS continues to maintain higher revenue growth compared to its peers. Research firms are bullish on these stocks, with most recommending a "buy". In terms of price performance, the three stocks have gained between 86 percent and 131 percent in the last year. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

While the coronavirus pandemic hit all businesses, Infosys is an exception. Its quarterly sales number during the period have risen consistently. TCS and Wipro saw a dip in the sale numbers in the June quarter but thereafter, they took saw an uptick.

Year on year, Infosys revenue growth outpaced TCS and the operating profit margin gap between the two companies narrowed in the last three quarters. However, on a quarterly basis, TCS continues to maintain a higher revenue growth compared to other two.

In terms of stock price performance, Wipro leads the pack, gaining about 131 percent in the last year. Infosys and TCS have moved up 113 percent and 86 percent, respectively. During the same period, the BSE IT index gained 110 percent and the Sensex 61 percent.

Brokerage firm Edelweiss said, "Infosys reported a muted set of Q4FY21 numbers—revenue grew 2% (in cc), lower than our (4.1%) and Street’s (3%) estimates. FY22 revenue growth (12-14%) and margin (22-24%) guidance were lower than our expectations of 13-15% revenue growth and 23-24% margin. The company ended FY21 with 5% revenue growth, much higher than the 0-2% it had guided in Q1FY21; hence, we believe substantial conservatism is built into the outlook." The Rs 92 billion ex-tax buyback at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 per share was a surprise. FY21 large deal wins stood at an all-time high of $14.1 billion, it said. "We continue to remain confident of strong growth. Maintain ‘BUY’ with an unchanged target price of Rs 2,124 as we slightly trim estimates and rollover to Q2FY23E, Edelweiss said in a research report.



ICICI Direct said an improved demand environment, traction in large deals, increase in outsourcing in the US and Europe, vendor consolidation opportunities, captive carve outs and cost takeout deals are expected to drive Infosys' revenues in the long term. "In addition, healthy traction in digital revenues, revenue growth outpacing TCS over the past 12 months and margin gap narrowing with TCS are other key positives," it said. "This, coupled with healthy cash conversion, robust capital allocation policy and EPS accretive buyback prompt us to be positive on the stock. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1,650 (26x P/E on FY23E EPS) (earlier target price Rs 1,610)."

Edelweiss said TCS delivered yet another robust performance. Q4FY21 revenue grew 5% QoQ (in USD) and 4.2% (in cc), slightly above Street’s expectation of 4.8% and 4.1%, respectively. Margin at 26.8% was higher than Street’s 26.6% estimate. Revenue growth and margin were slightly below its estimates, which were highest on the Street. The company has also declared a dividend of Rs 15 a share. Q4FY21 order book was at $9.2 billion, the highest ever. "LTM IT services attrition level was at the lowest ever of 7.2%. It added 19,388 employees during the quarter--highest ever. We continue to remain confident of strong growth trajectory for the next few years. Maintain ‘BUY’ with unchanged TP of Rs 4,176 as we roll forward to Q2FY23E,"it said.



TCS’s revenue growth of 4.2% QoQ CC was broadly in line with its estimates in a seasonally weak quarter, BOBCAPS said in a research report. Growth was broad-based across verticals and geographies. Adjusted EBIT margin stood at 26.8%, up 20bps QoQ despite hiring. TCV was strong at $ 9.2b billion. "We tweak FY22/FY23 EPS by –1%/–3%, raise our target P/E to 28x (vs. 27.4x) and rollover to a new Mar’22 TP of Rs 3,780 (vs. Rs 3,710). Being the industry leader, TCS will be a prime beneficiary of vendor consolidation during the current technology upcycle. Maintain Buy," BOBCAPS research report said.