Buzzing Stocks | Maruti Suzuki India, Trident and others that will be in focus today

Maruti Suzuki India | Maruti reported production of 1,72,433 vehicles in March 2021, against 92,540 vehicles produced in the corresponding period. Passenger vehicles production increased to 1,70,036 vehicles from 91,602 vehicles in the same period, the company said in its BSE filing.

Trident | Trident in its BSE filing said a major fire had broken out in the cotton warehouse in the manufacturing facilities at Budhni, Madhya Pradesh. The fire has resulted in major damage to stocks of cotton lying in the warehouse.

Avenue Supermarts | Avenue Supermarts in its BSE filing said standalone revenue from operations for March quarter 2021 stood at Rs 7,303.13 crore as compared to Rs 6,193.53 crore in the same period last year. The total number of stores as of March 2021 stood at 234.

Jindal Steel and Power | JSPL has ended the fiscal year on a strong note with sales hitting a new record of 7,86,000 tonnes in March 2021, up 61 percent YoY. A combination of robust domestic demand, attractive export markets (accounting for 38 percent of sales) and wide range of products have all contributed to JSPL reporting the steepest rise in monthly sales in FY21, said the company in its BSE filing.

Panacea Biotec | Panacea Biotec in its BSE filing said the company and Russian Direct Investment Fund has agreed for cooperation to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V.

Burger King India | ICRA has upgraded the company's long term and short term credit rating to A- & A2+, from BBB+ & A2 respectively and revised outlook to stable from negative, due to prepayment of entire debt on its balance sheet following successful completion of IPO in December 2020.

KPI Global Infrastructure | The company informed the exchange that it had earlier bagged an order of 950 KW capacity from Sailaxmi Tex, Surat, under the captive power producer (CPP) category. The same order of CPP has been increased by the client from 950 KW to 2000 KW capacity under CPP category, said the company in its BSE filing.

Sobha | Sobha in its BSE filing said new sales in Q4FY21 increased to 13,37,707 square feet, compared to 9,05,710 square feet in the corresponding period, but full year sale declined to 40,13,381 square feet from 40,71,704 square feet in FY20. Total sales value stood at Rs 1,072 crore in Q4FY21, increasing from Rs 694.5 crore in Q4FY20.

IRCON International | The company in its BSE filing said the board of directors have approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 (one fully paid up equity share for every one fully paid up equity share held). (Image: ircon.org)