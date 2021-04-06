English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks | Maruti Suzuki India, Trident and others that will be in focus today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the bell.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India | Maruti reported production of 1,72,433 vehicles in March 2021, against 92,540 vehicles produced in the corresponding period. Passenger vehicles production increased to 1,70,036 vehicles from 91,602 vehicles in same period, the company said in its BSE filing.
Maruti Suzuki India | Maruti reported production of 1,72,433 vehicles in March 2021, against 92,540 vehicles produced in the corresponding period. Passenger vehicles production increased to 1,70,036 vehicles from 91,602 vehicles in the same period, the company said in its BSE filing.
Trident | Trident in its BSE filing said the major fire has been broken out in the cotton warehouse in the manufacturing facilities at Budhni, Madhya Pradesh. The fire has resulted in major damage of stocks of cotton, lying in the warehouse.
Trident | Trident in its BSE filing said a major fire had broken out in the cotton warehouse in the manufacturing facilities at Budhni, Madhya Pradesh. The fire has resulted in major damage to stocks of cotton lying in the warehouse.
Avenue Supermarts | Avenue Supermarts in its BSE filing said standalone revenue from operations for March quarter 2021 stood at Rs 7,303.13 crore as compared to Rs 6,193.53 crore in the same period last year. The total number of stores as of March 2021 stood at 234.
Avenue Supermarts | Avenue Supermarts in its BSE filing said standalone revenue from operations for March quarter 2021 stood at Rs 7,303.13 crore as compared to Rs 6,193.53 crore in the same period last year. The total number of stores as of March 2021 stood at 234.
Jindal Steel and Power | JSPL has ended the fiscal year on a strong note with sales hitting a new record of 7,86,000 tonnes in March 2021, up 61 percent YoY. A combination of robust domestic demand, attractive export markets (accounting for 38 percent of sales) and wide range of products have all contributed to JSPL reporting the steepest rise in monthly sales in FY21, said the company in its BSE filing.
Jindal Steel and Power | JSPL has ended the fiscal year on a strong note with sales hitting a new record of 7,86,000 tonnes in March 2021, up 61 percent YoY. A combination of robust domestic demand, attractive export markets (accounting for 38 percent of sales) and wide range of products have all contributed to JSPL reporting the steepest rise in monthly sales in FY21, said the company in its BSE filing.
Panacea Biotec | Panacea Biotec in its BSE filing said the company and Russian Direct Investment Fund has agreed for cooperation to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V.
Panacea Biotec | Panacea Biotec in its BSE filing said the company and Russian Direct Investment Fund has agreed for cooperation to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V.
Burger King India | ICRA has upgraded company's long term and short term credit rating to A- & A2+, from BBB+ & A2 respectively and revised outlook to stable from negative, due to prepayment of entire debt on its balance sheet following successful completion of IPO in December 2020.
Burger King India | ICRA has upgraded the company's long term and short term credit rating to A- & A2+, from BBB+ & A2 respectively and revised outlook to stable from negative, due to prepayment of entire debt on its balance sheet following successful completion of IPO in December 2020.
KPI Global Infrastructure | The company informed exchange that it had earlier bagged an order of 950 KW capacity from Sailaxmi Tex, Surat, under captive power producer (CPP) category. The same order of CPP has been increased by the client from 950 KW to 2000 KW capacity under CPP category, said the company in its BSE filing.
KPI Global Infrastructure | The company informed the exchange that it had earlier bagged an order of 950 KW capacity from Sailaxmi Tex, Surat, under the captive power producer (CPP) category. The same order of CPP has been increased by the client from 950 KW to 2000 KW capacity under CPP category, said the company in its BSE filing.
Sobha | Sobha in its BSE filing said new sales in Q4FY21 increased to 13,37,707 square feet, compared to 9,05,710 square feet in the corresponding period, but full year sale declined to 40,13,381 square feet from 40,71,704 square feet in FY20. Total sales value stood at Rs 1,072 crore in Q4FY21, increasing from Rs 694.5 crore in Q4FY20.
Sobha | Sobha in its BSE filing said new sales in Q4FY21 increased to 13,37,707 square feet, compared to 9,05,710 square feet in the corresponding period, but full year sale declined to 40,13,381 square feet from 40,71,704 square feet in FY20. Total sales value stood at Rs 1,072 crore in Q4FY21, increasing from Rs 694.5 crore in Q4FY20.
IRCON International | The company in its BSE filing said the board of directors have approved the issuance of fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 1 |1 (one fully paid up equity share for every one fully paid up equity share held).
IRCON International | The company in its BSE filing said the board of directors have approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 (one fully paid up equity share for every one fully paid up equity share held). (Image: ircon.org)
Ucal Fuel Systems | The company said it had fully lifted the lockdown at the plant at PIPDIC Industrial Estate Mettupalayam, Puducherry with effect from April 5.
Ucal Fuel Systems | The company said it had fully lifted the lockdown at the plant at PIPDIC Industrial Estate Mettupalayam, Puducherry with effect from April 5. (Image: uaclfuel.com)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: Apr 6, 2021 07:41 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.