    Jun 26, 2023 / 08:16 am

    Russia News Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies, with sporadic clashes in Idlib

    Russia News Live updates - The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues with tensions high, sporadic clashes, and ongoing diplomatic efforts for a peaceful resolution.

    Russia News Live Updates: The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been a source of international concern and tension. Russia's actions have been widely condemned by the international community, with many countries accusing Russia of violating Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Russia News Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies, with sporadic clashes in Idlib
      Unrest in Russia: Withdrawal of troops after a brief revolt leaves President Putin weakened as Ukraine's future hangs in the balance. (Image: AP)
    • June 26, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

      Russia Live News Update: Coup fears over but clashes continue  


      Followingthe withdrawal of Russian troops from Moscow and the departure of rebellious mercenary soldiers from other cities, the recent revolt has dealt a setback to President Vladimir Putin. The timing of the revolt is unfavorable for Putin, as his forces are already engaged in a fierce counteroffensive in Ukraine. Analysts believe that the march towards Moscow led byYevgenyPrigozhin, a former protege of Putin, has revealed additional vulnerabilities within the Russian regime. The aftermath of the revolt has left uncertainties regarding the future of the mercenaries and the direction of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

    • June 26, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

      Russia Live News Update: Russian warplanes conducted airstrikes in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals and numerous injuries, according to a CNN report. Eyewitnesses described the impact of the missile as having significant force, causing devastation in a crowded market. In addition to the market, the airstrikes targeted villages in the Jabal al Zawya region and the western outskirts of Idlib city. The attacks have heightened concerns about the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilian populations in the region.

