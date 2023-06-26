Russia News Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies, with sporadic clashes in Idlib

June 26, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST



Followingthe withdrawal of Russian troops from Moscow and the departure of rebellious mercenary soldiers from other cities, the recent revolt has dealt a setback to President Vladimir Putin. The timing of the revolt is unfavorable for Putin, as his forces are already engaged in a fierce counteroffensive in Ukraine. Analysts believe that the march towards Moscow led byYevgenyPrigozhin, a former protege of Putin, has revealed additional vulnerabilities within the Russian regime. The aftermath of the revolt has left uncertainties regarding the future of the mercenaries and the direction of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.