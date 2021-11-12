Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Investors in IPOs should not shut eyes to profitability

Illustration: Suneesh K

The joke doing the rounds on Whatsapp today after Fino Payments Bank listed at a 5 percent discount to the offer price goes like this:

Fino Payments Bank had a flat listing only because of one reason - it is profit-making. If it were loss-making, then it would have been listed at a huge premium.

Although it might not be entirely accurate (Nykaa is profitable, for example), it has a tinge of truth to it. Investors are flocking to companies which sometimes have no more than an idea or a futuristic vision, but promise rapid growth with no mention of profitability. Earlier, this used to be the domain of private equity funds, but retail investors are swimming along in the slipstream of the big fish.

The excitement is so high that even companies that have barely completed three years of existence are rushing to raise money through new share sales.

Another loss-making company riding to a high is Ola. Today, the Economic Times reported that Ola is arranging a pre-IPO funding round that will raise its valuation to $7 billion. Ani Technologies’ (Ola’s parent) losses for FY21 was Rs 1,326 crore on revenues of Rs 689 crore, said the report.

Ola is the news more these days for its electric scooters business though. It had spun off Ola Mobility and got deep-pocketed backers like SoftBank.

But the disruption it had promised to bring seems to be elusive. So far, we have seen a lot of promotions and hype about a low starting price, an all-women factory and world class production scale. But execution has been patchy. Will this come back to bite the company? Read Sundeep Khanna’s piece here.

