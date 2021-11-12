Cholamandalam Investment and Finance: Ready for next leg of growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFC; CMP: Rs 639; Market Cap: Rs 52,473 crore), an NBFC focused on rural and semi-urban markets, has put up an impressive show during the second quarter of the current fiscal, logging a healthy rise in after-tax profit and recording the highest ever disbursement in the last 10 quarters. A part of the Murugappa group of companies, CIFC started its operations as an equipment finance company and later diversified into vehicle finance, loan against...