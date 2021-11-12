MARKET NEWS

Zee Entertainment: Solid quarter, driven by ad revenue and Zee5

Zee Entertainment continues to do well as recovery picks up and it is likely to see good growth in the second half of this year

Nitin Sharma
November 12, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
Zee Entertainment: Solid quarter, driven by ad revenue and Zee5

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL; CMP: Rs 314.05; Market Capitalisation: Rs 30,168 crore) has reported good numbers in Q2FY22, after two consecutive quarters of sequential decline. It was bolstered by a better ad spend environment and strong performance of Zee5. ZEEL managed to gain back part of the market share that was lost in Q1FY22 and ended the quarter with a 17.7 percent network share. Q2 performance  ZEEL reported an 11.5 percent sequential growth in revenue to Rs 1,978.8 crore, driven...

