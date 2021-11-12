Zee Entertainment: Solid quarter, driven by ad revenue and Zee5

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL; CMP: Rs 314.05; Market Capitalisation: Rs 30,168 crore) has reported good numbers in Q2FY22, after two consecutive quarters of sequential decline. It was bolstered by a better ad spend environment and strong performance of Zee5. ZEEL managed to gain back part of the market share that was lost in Q1FY22 and ended the quarter with a 17.7 percent network share. Q2 performance ZEEL reported an 11.5 percent sequential growth in revenue to Rs 1,978.8 crore, driven...