Threat of insolvency suits can nudge discoms to adopt better financial practices

The power ministry’s clarification that state electricity distribution companies (discoms) have no immunity from insolvency proceedings will embolden suppliers and creditors in dues recovery. Threat of insolvency proceedings can deter discoms from payment defaults. However, industry observers doubt if a supplier, say an established electricity producer, will take this route to recover dues. As Sabyasachi Majumdar, senior vice president and group head-corporate ratings, ICRA, explains, private power generators are entirely dependent on the discoms for their revenues. Initiation of insolvency proceedings against...