MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Ola’s credentials as a disruptor will be tested by its ability to deliver

Ola's failure to deliver a test ride or a dealer where a prospective customer can check out the product is rapidly becoming a trust deficit 

Sundeep Khanna
November 12, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
Ola’s credentials as a disruptor will be tested by its ability to deliver

The scooter also gets, as part of its proprietary operating system MoveOS, multiple rider profiles for individual users, which includes a Parental mode allowing authority figures in a family to set a speed limit and track the movements of the scooters should they wish to.

With the latest postponement of the purchase window for new orders of its electric scooters, the cloud hanging over Ola Electric’s ability to deliver on its ambitious promises is growing. Ola’s The scooter, which opened for reservations in July, launched in August, and committed to delivering by October, isn’t close to reaching the customer. It hasn’t helped that the company’s co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal has preferred to tweet about the success of its used cars business rather than address the...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Act quickly on new public project guidelines

    Nov 11, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST

    Dear Reader,The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers eas...

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers