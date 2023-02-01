English
    Mohandas Pai: A transformative budget that will ensure India’s GDP growth will stay on the fast lane

    The increase in capex spending, focus on making sure that every Indian gets the necessities of life and focus on reducing the fiscal deficit to 5.9 percent will make sure India grows faster

    TV Mohandas Pai
    February 01, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST
    The budget demonstrates that the social programmes of the government have been met in full in the 2022-23 fiscal.

    The tenth and last full Union Budget of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance​)  government has indeed met substantially the expectations that citizens had from the government. The Budget shows a very robust increase in tax collections, with Revised Estimates (RE) of 2022-23 growing to Rs 30.4 lakh crore from Budget Estimates (BE) of Rs 27.57 lakh crore, a growth of 10.26 percent.

    The tax collection could increase further as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is growing around 15 percent (nominal). Tax buoyancy over the last two years shows that good governance, increased digitisation and use of technology along with stable taxes indeed improved tax collection.

    Spending Wisely

    The Budget shows a very enhanced quality of spending, especially meeting the capital expenditure (capex) target of Rs 7.5 lakh crore, sticking to the fiscal deficit of 6.4 percent, while meeting the increased spending on subsidies and other heads. It also shows that during the year, the economy has performed very well and grown to Rs 273 lakh crore from Rs 236 lakh crore in the previous year.