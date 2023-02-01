English
    Budget 2023: What's in it for Gen Z?

    Here's a break-up of what the Budget 2023 holds for the youth in the country.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
    Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget 2023

    Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget 2023 "bahi khata". (Image: ANI/Twitter)

    The Union Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman went on for about one and a half hours before the parliament was adjourned. Here's a break-up of what the Budget 2023 holds for Gen Z.

    Skill Digital India Platform - It enables demand-based formal skilling, linking with employers and facilitating access to entrepreneurship schemes.

    Centres of excellence for artificial intelligence - Three centres for AI to be set up realising the vision of 'Make AI in India and Make AI Work in India'.

    National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme - To provide stipend support to 47 lakh youngsters in three years through Direct Benefit Transfer.