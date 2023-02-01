English
    Budget 2023: Cigarettes to get costlier and Twitter is blowing up with memes

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a hike in taxes on cigarettes in the Union Budget on Wednesday, sparking memes and jokes on social media.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
    Cigarettes: National calamity contingent duty increased by 16 percent on specified cigarettes. Cigarettes will get more expensive.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a hike in taxes on cigarettes in the Union Budget on Wednesday. In her Budget speech in Parliament, Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has decided to increase NCCD (National Calamity Contingent Duty) on certain cigarettes by 16 percent, effectively making them more expensive. There had been no change in cigarette taxation for the last two years.

    Any hope that people had for a reduction in cigarette prices, or even of maintaining the status quo, went up in smoke after the finance minister’s announcement.


    Social media was pretty soon inundated with memes on costlier cigarettes even as the stock price of cigarette manufacturers fell dramatically after the Budget announcement. Take a look at some of the memes and jokes: