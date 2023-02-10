English
    Disney’s Bob Iger starts to clean up some of his own messes

    Reversing losses from streaming will be a huge challenge even as cost cuts and an end to a proxy fight give the newly returned CEO some breathing room

    Beth Kowitt
    February 10, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST
    Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger attends the Exclusive 100-Minute Sneak Peek of Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back at El Capitan Theatre on November 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

    That didn’t take much.

    After Walt Disney Co delivered earnings Wednesday that beat expectations and announced a plan to cut $5.5 billion in costs, activist investor Nelson Peltz said this morning that he was ending his proxy fight against the media giant.

    With the heated proxy filings that both Peltz’s Trian Partners and Disney had fired off foreshadowing a brutal boardroom battle, Peltz’s quick retreat was surprising. But the fast and relatively easy victory for Disney will only solidify Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger’s mythology as one of corporate America’s most iconic CEOs. And Disney’s board, whose reputation had been marred by botching Iger’s succession in the first place, comes out looking like a winner for deciding to bring back the conquering hero.

    Yet it’s hard to ignore that some of the strategy Iger outlined in the earnings call echoed that of his handpicked predecessor, Bob Chapek, whom the board ousted late last year to make way for Iger’s return. After reporting a disastrous quarter in November with a $1.5 billion loss in the streaming business that ultimately led to his undoing, Chapek said the company would cut costs and eliminate jobs — both core elements of Iger’s plan. Chapek also promised that Disney’s streaming business would turn a profit by 2024, the same timeline presented by Iger on Wednesday. The biggest change from the Chapek era is Iger’s reversal of a restructuring that eroded the autonomy and power of the content division heads, leading to complaints of curtailed creativity.