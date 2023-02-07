English
    Budget 2023: Some relief and some pain for high net-worth individuals

    Budget 2023 attempts to expand the tax base by reducing several benefits available to HNIs. As a result, many go-to investment options for HNIs may relatively become less tax effective now

    Rishabh Shroff & Kunal Savani
    February 07, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
    The budget attempts to simultaneously expand the tax base by reducing several benefits available to HNIs.

    All eyes were on Budget 2023, awaiting steps that would quell the high net-worth individual (HNI) exodus that has been plaguing the country over the past few years. While the Budget has introduced some beneficial measures to attract global HNIs, there are also a few snags which may send a mixed signal to them.

    On the positive front, HNIs are expected to have more in-hand money following the changes proposed in the Budget. The Budget proposes to cap the highest surcharge rate for such individual taxpayers who opt for the new tax regime to 25 percent from 37 percent at present. Consequently, the effective tax rate would now be reduced from 42.74 percent to 39 percent, ensuring a net savings of almost 4 percent on incomes of Rs 50 million (Rs 5 crore) or more. This proposal will provide relief to individuals with income above  Rs 50 million who are taxed under the new personal tax regime, which henceforth is proposed to be the default tax regime for individual taxpayers.

    While the highest personal income-tax rates charged under the new tax regime has reduced, the highest rate of income tax under the Indian tax laws continues to be 42.74 percent for individuals paying tax opting for the old regime. This dichotomy in the highest effective tax rates under the two regimes raises the question as to which of these tax rates should be considered the maximum marginal rate (MMR). Simply put, MMR is the rate of tax applicable to the highest slab of income; private discretionary trusts and certain other taxpayers are subject to tax at MMR. Thus, promoters and family businesses seeking to set up trust structures to hold their wealth and investments would need to wait and watch if the government issues any clarification in this regard.

    A mixed bag of measures