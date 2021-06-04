5G Rollout | Irrational fears must not stop technological advancements

Representative image

Each generation of telecom has been an improvement over its predecessor. Both 4G and 5G are Internet-based cellular technologies massively facilitating data transfer. Internet speeds have become faster, phones have become smarter and networks are becoming more energy-efficient. The advancement that a new generation brings is not just limited to faster downloads or high-definition videos, it helps leapfrog business, healthcare, education…the avenues and possibilities are manifold.

The technological prowess and superiority of 5G is well-acknowledged even by its strident critics. Some critics raise an objection in apprehension of unacceptably high levels of radiation purportedly emanating from towers as well as from cell phones. Actor Juhi Chawla has appeared before the Delhi High Court seeking its intervention to ban the 5G rollout in India precisely for this reason — fear of radiation wreaking havoc on the ecosystem.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken a nuanced stance on the issue. While calling for greater research on the alleged harmful potential of 5G technologies, it sheds light on what exactly has triggered fears of sceptics: “To enable increased performance, 5G will extend into higher frequencies….At these higher frequencies, 5G networks will use a greater number of base stations and of connected objects….”

In short, contact with electromagnetic waves has stoked irrational fears of health issues for those who come in contact with 5G technology, both by active and passive users. Such unfounded fears have be fanned by vested interest groups and have unfortunately negatively influenced public opinion at some places, like in many parts of California (the tech headquarters of the world) where local municipalities have banned 5G towers.

The WHO, however, doesn’t seem to be in a mood to throw the baby with the bathwater. It says clearly in its web site: “To date, and after much research performed, no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies….Tissue heating is the main mechanism of interaction between radiofrequency fields and the human body. Radiofrequency exposure levels from current technologies result in negligible temperature rise in the human body….”

The global health body plans to complete its own research on the subject by 2022.

Some of the resistance towards 5G has to do with geopolitical leanings. This is a fact that we cannot ignore. Until recently much of the political resistance towards 5G technology in the United States and Europe had to do with the fact that no longer is the developed West at the helm of this technology. Leading in this race is Asia, with China and to an extent India, which has developed technology, hardware and are in different phases of testing and rolling out.

At this stage, the government cannot be faulted if it chooses not to halt the march of the new technology that holds phenomenal advantages to boosting the economy. The COVID-19 induced economic hardships are a reality, and for the economy to grow and in leaps and bounds we cannot put on hold such a powerful technology as 5G.

Even when 4G was rolled out there were fears of its towers radiating harmful rays around its vicinity. Today such fears have been proved baseless and society is reaping the benefits of digital technology. As 5G rolls out such unfounded fears will be allayed, there’ll be more clarity on the technology and we’ll all reap the benefits of this new era of connectivity.

