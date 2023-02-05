English
    Six interesting single malts not made in Scotland

    From Tel Aviv to Santa Fe, here’s what the world has been distilling.

    Murali K Menon
    February 05, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST
    Set up in 2014, Milk & Honey in Tel Aviv has a range that includes a classic young single malt, a sherried single malt, aged in kosher sherry casks, and a peated malt. (Photo via Twitter/ShiltonAlmeida)

    As the Japanese, Taiwanese, Aussies and, closer home, the likes of Amrut and Paul John have shown, good single malts need not be from Scotland. Here, we take a look at interesting — and award-winning — whiskies from across the globe:

    Milk & Honey Apex, Israel

    Israel has numerous theological attractions and breathtaking landscapes. Now, you can also add single malt to the list. Over the past decade, several distilleries have sprung up in the Holy Land — Pelter, Golan Heights, and, among others, Milk & Honey — who put the country’s sunny weather and Mediterranean climate to good use.

    Milk & Honey (M & H), set up in 2014 in Tel Aviv, has a range that includes a classic young single malt, a sherried single malt, aged in kosher sherry casks, and a peated malt.