Amitav Ghosh calls it “a novel like no other”. Everything The Light Touches is a book by one of the most significant authors of our time. This elegant, multi-layered work is Pariat's epic about travellers, discovery, human connection, and the impermanent nature of life that unfolds in modern India, through the adventures and experiences of four intriguing characters. It maps out stark contrasts: between modern India and its colonial past, urban and rural life, capitalism and centuries-old traditions of generosity and gratitude.