The 5-storey building in which MAP is housed is a piece of art in itself—the 44,000 sq ft cuboidal space is wrapped in a stainless-steel façade. It features four galleries, an auditorium, an art and research library, an education centre, a specialised conservation laboratory, as well as a café and a rooftop fine-dining restaurant.

After a pandemic-induced setback, the museum opened to the public in February 2023 with an interactive walkthrough, film screening and workshops. Week-long celebrations are on the cards, featuring new collaborations and art discourses.