Best whiskies for all occasions: Guide to starting a whisky collection in your 40s

Today, the best whisky producers are encouraging their customers world over to enjoy their whisky the way they like it. (Photo via Pixabay/Pexels)

India got its taste for whisky when the British introduced Scotch in the 19th century. Since then, we’ve enjoyed the occasional tipple, oftentimes diluted with soda or with ice dunked in. At one point whisky enthusiasts would consider this blasphemy, but views about whisky have been changing. Today, the best whisky producers are encouraging their customers world over to enjoy their whisky the way they like it. This has made the drink more accessible than ever.

While the rules may not be as strict as they used to be, in the world of whisky, some drams are more equal than others. And this can make starting a whisky collection a rather confusing task. What would help, however, is to divide up your collection into everyday whiskies, drams for when you’re entertaining, and ultimately, whiskies for that landmark event in your life.

“Familiarity plays an important role in enjoying whisky,” says Hemant Rao, founder of Single Malt Amateurs Club (SMAC). Rao encourages his clients to build on that feeling, nudging them to push the envelope and ever so consciously learn to appreciate peaty whiskies just as much as their sherry-flavoured counterparts.

Best whiskies for easy drinking

Indri Trini has something for everyone, Rao says. “With the backbone of peat and smoky flavours that appeals to those who love robust whiskies, and a bit of sherry (for those) who prefer something sweet, Indri is one of the best affordable single malts in terms of the quality it delivers by price.”

For Neil D’souza, partner at the Goa bar Slow Tide, Toki Suntory is the preferred choice for everyday dramming. “It’s smooth and versatile, making it an excellent choice for an everyday whisky,” he says. “Toki is a blended whisky that combines the craftsmanship of both Scottish and Japanese distilleries and offers a delicate balance of flavours with notes of green apple, vanilla, and honey, making it a pleasant and approachable option for regular enjoyment.” approx. Rs 4,190

Toki Suntory (second from left) is a blended whisky; approx. Rs 4,190

Best whiskies for entertaining guests

Rao recommends Amrut Naraangi for those evenings when you’re having friends over. As the name suggests, the citrusy flavour of orange influences this single malt. approx. Rs 11,501

Yet another whisky from Amrut that you may want to crack open with friends is Triparva. Rao says, “Triparva is India’s first triple-distilled single malt and had an initial release of just 5,400 bottles. It is now in its second or third batch and well worth the price.” approx. Rs 12,377

Amrut Triparva; approx. Rs 12,377

D’Souza leans towards the more affordable and familiar Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Single Malt while recommending a whisky in this category. “It’s a classic choice due its smooth and balanced flavour profile,” he says, “with hints of pear, oak, and a touch of spice.”

Best whiskies for special occasions

A birthday or an anniversary (though not necessarily a landmark one) demands an exclusive whisky but one that isn’t necessarily very expensive, Rao points out. “Here, too, Glenfiddich and Glenlivet still rule the roost in terms of supply and have limited editions that are popular but not cheap. Glenlivet 18 YO (approx. Rs 13,000), Glenfiddich 18YO (approx. Rs 18,000), and Glenmorangie Signet 18YO (approx. Rs 24,000) are all great options,” he says.

Rao also recommends Talisker 18 YO (approx. 15,000) for its brine and character. “Talisker, as a brand, tends to fly under the radar but the moment you mention the brand, you see recognition on people’s faces,” he says.

Hibiki Suntory Whisky is a fitting choice for birthdays and special occasions according to Neil D’Souza. “The rich and velvety texture, combined with flavours of dried fruits, vanilla, and spices, create a memorable experience worthy of marking significant milestones,” D'Souza says. approx. Rs 15,000

Talisker (Photo via Pixabay/Pexels)

Best whiskies for a landmark occasion

Traditionally, landmark occasions required a bottle of the same vintage. A 40 YO single malt for a 40th anniversary and so on. “But with whiskies getting more expensive, this is a luxury that few have,” Rao says. The next best option according to him is to find a good limited-edition bottle.

Alter, Paul John’s special edition single malt for SMAC, is one such bottle. The first of two expressions – the second being Ego – Alter consists of a rich, amber-peated sherry whisky, matured for six years and complemented with a finish in an Ex Madeira cask.

Neil D’Souza’s recommendation is Macallan 18 Year Old Sherry Oak Single Malt Scotch Whisky. “The Macallan 18 Year Old is a luxurious whisky with deep flavours of dried fruits, spices, and oak. Its exceptional quality and complexity make it a perfect choice to celebrate important milestones,” he says. approx. 79,000

