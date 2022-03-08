Women's Day: I don't want to meet my favourite authors, I'd just be gawping, says Menaka Raman

Menaka Raman wishes she had had more Indian picture books to read as a child.

Menaka Raman is the author of a number of picture books for children, including Gappu Can't Dance and Topi Rockets from Thumba, one young adult novel (Loki Takes Guard) and a few short stories. She moonlights as a communications consultant and occasional columnist. She spends too much time on Instagram and thinking about food.



The first book you remember reading

Miffy the Rabbit by Dick Bruna: They were originally in Dutch and translated to English. I loved the colour in them. I also remember Meg and Mog, about a witch Meg, and her cat Mog. And I remember learning Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes by heart when I was a little older and even performing them for guests at home.



The first book you wish you'd read

No regrets there at all. Looking back, I wish I'd had more Indian picture books to read. But I loved reading Miffy the Rabbit and Meg and Mog.