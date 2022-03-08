Women's Day: I don't want to meet my favourite authors, I'd just be gawping, says Menaka Raman

Menaka Raman wishes she had had more Indian picture books to read as a child.
Menaka Raman is the author of a number of picture books for children, including Gappu Can't Dance and Topi Rockets from Thumba, one young adult novel (Loki Takes Guard) and a few short stories. She moonlights as a communications consultant and occasional columnist. She spends too much time on Instagram and thinking about food.
The first book you remember reading
Miffy the Rabbit by Dick Bruna: They were originally in Dutch and translated to English. I loved the colour in them. I also remember Meg and Mog, about a witch Meg, and her cat Mog. And I remember learning Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes by heart when I was a little older and even performing them for guests at home.
The first book you wish you'd read
No regrets there at all. Looking back, I wish I'd had more Indian picture books to read. But I loved reading Miffy the Rabbit and Meg and Mog.
Your hands-down favourite writer
My favourite non-children's literature writers are Margret Atwood and Ann Patchett. I'd read anything they write. And the Tamil writer Ambai, whose work I've only read in translation. Maggie O'Farrell, too -- how can I not have her on the list?
My favourite children's book creators -- Jon Klassen, who has a dark, wicked sense of humour; Jason Reynolds and Rebecca Stead.
A genre you're partial to
I'll read anything other than really terrifying horror, sci-fi or murder mysteries. I love literary fiction and books about personal journeys.
I now predominantly read books written by women. I've found that over the years I've gravitated towards women writers. Is that a genre? I don't know.
A character you wish you'd met
Julia Donaldson's Gruffalo, and the mouse! Who doesn't want to meet them?
An author you want to meet on the other side
I don't know if I want to meet any of my favourite authors on the other side, or even this side. I think I'll feel immense pressure to say something witty, but I'd just be gawping. I'm happy just reading their books.
Inside jokes or references that found their way into your writing
In Loki... when she and her mum go shopping for her first bra -- it happened to a friend. Her mother took her to Chennai Naidu's Hall, walked in, and asked loudly, 'Who sells bras here?' and I think my friend just wanted to die.
Your most unconventional workspaces
I write fiction at my desk. But I've written my columns in cabs, and once in a Chennai-Bangalore Shatabdi.
The book(s) you've gifted most
Anything by Rajiv (Eipe) or Priya (Kuriyan)
Your personal mad tea party guests
Julia Donaldson's snail and whale; the Little Red Riding Hood and her basket of goodies (she's optional, but I'd like her basket); the entire Liszts family from Kyo Maclear's book; James and all the insects from James and the Giant Peach. We'll all be on a boat in the sea, so the whale can join us.
Ever fallen in love with a character? Whom?
I was rooting for Casey Han in Min Jin Lee's Free Food for Millionaires. I loved Meave Conroy in Ann Patchett's Dutch House, and Marina Singh in Patchett's State of Wonder.
Book covers are...
Works of art, when they are right. I'm guilty of picking up books because of a beautiful cover. Similarly, it will turn me off if the cover isn't great, even if the book is.
A woman or girl you wish had got a different ending
Moaning Myrtle -- paavam. Though I don't know if we're allowed to talk about JK Rowling. Does that mean I'm cancelled, too? And Anne Boleyn, who had her head chopped off.