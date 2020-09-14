172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|xat-2021-exam-date-xlri-aptitude-test-to-be-held-on-january-3-in-online-mode-at-exam-centres-5836271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

XAT 2021 exam date: XLRI aptitude test to be held on January 3 in online mode at exam centres

The XAT 2021 exam date has been declared. It will be held across 185 centres in India as a computer-based test.

Moneycontrol News

Management institute XLRI - Xavier School of Management September 14 announced that the Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2021 exam will be held on January 3, 2021. The exam will be held in the online mode.

XAT is the entrance examination from admission into management institutes like XLRI-Xavier School of Management. Students who are shortlisted through XAT scores are then required to sit for personal interview and/or group discussions.

XAT 2021 registration began on September 12 and will continue till November 30. The duration of the test will be of three hours, from 9:30 am to 12:30pm. XAT 2021 will be conducted from 185 centres all across India.

XAT 2021 will accept applications for XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI I Delhi-NCR campus. A candidate can choose two preferred test cities for the test. More than 89 management institutes are using the XAT score for their respective admission process.

P Christie S.J., Director, XLRI - Xavier School of Management said that though XAT is one of the oldest competitive examinations in the country, it has always kept pace with the latest testing methodology.

Candidates holding a recognized Bachelor's Degree of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline and those completing their final examination by June 10, 2021 can also apply. All Indian candidates must appear for XAT 2021. However, NRI and Foreign candidates can apply through their GMAT scores.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 01:27 pm

tags #education #exam #India #XAT #XAT 2021

