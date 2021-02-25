English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

WHO chief thanks PM Narendra Modi for supporting vaccine equity

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that India provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance to a number of countries while 100 lakh doses were sent under commercial supplies.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 11:22 PM IST
A healthcare worker is given the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

A healthcare worker is given the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's commitment towards the COVID-19 vaccine and its distribution to other countries as well.

Thanking the PM for supporting vaccine equity, Ghebreyesus said "your commitment to COVAX & sharing COVID19 vaccine doses is helping 60 plus countries start vaccinating their health workers and other priority groups. Hope other countries will follow your example", as quoted by ANI.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that India provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance to a number of countries while 100 lakh doses were sent under commercial supplies.

"We have so far supplied vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Brazil, Morocco, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and South Africa," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

Within the country itself, India's first phase of vaccination healthcare and frontline workers will end on March 1. The second phase will then begin, where people above the age of 60 and people above 45 with comorbidities can get vaccinated. The country currently has two vaccines being administered- Serum Institutes' Covishield and Bharath Biotech's Covaxin.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Also Read: The newest diplomatic currency: COVID-19 vaccines
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus vaccination #COVID-19 India #COVID-19 Vaccination #India #The World Health Organization (WHO) #World Health Organization
first published: Feb 25, 2021 11:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.