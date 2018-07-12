What prompted the Nitish Kumar govt to water down Bihar’s prohibition law?

The Bihar government has passed amendments to the state’s prohibition law, reducing the quantum of sentence for those found guilty of violation.

The move comes ahead of the 2019 elections. The amendments have significantly watered down the harsh consequences of breaking this law. Major changes have been made in punishment for those involved in sale and manufacture of liquor and first-time offenders.

When the ban came into effect

Consumption, possession or sale of any type of alcohol was banned in Bihar on April 5, 2016, when total prohibition was implemented in the state.

Despite facing a lot of backlash from the Opposition as well as people of the state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made it clear that the law was here to stay.

The government maintained that the law was part of a larger social reform, which also aimed to rid the state of any type of intoxicant. Kumar had said it was clear that most people in the state were dependent on the cultivation of tobacco for a living. His government promised to work on alternate methods of livelihood for its people.

It was highlighted that the state would lose Rs 5,000 crore in revenue, but the government was confident of providing people with alternatives.

Kumar, during his terms as chief minister between 2005 and 2014, carved out a special voter base for himself: women. Through many of his schemes, he increased his popularity among the women of the state. Voter turnout of women hiked significantly between 2004 and 2014.

Even after the liquor ban was implemented, unofficial surveys conducted by the state and many media groups found that women were pleased as absence of liquor had reduced cases of domestic violence. At least 58 percent women felt more respected after the ban. Families reported 32 percent increase in household income while 19 percent of them acquired a new asset.

Reports also showed a 380 percent increase in sales of honey and 200 percent increase in sales of cheese. There was also a reported 66.6 percent reduction in cases of kidnapping and over 28 percent reduction in murder cases in the state.

Prohibition law under fire

Even though many positive stories came out since the ban, the state government faced a lot of flak. Many questioned the reason behind such a ban, while others were wary of its harshness.

The SC/ST, OBC and other backward sectors of Bihar’s population were the worst hit. On account of this law, there was a time when more people from the suppressed classes were lodged in jails than outside.

Opposition parties called the law a way of targeting the poor and the marginalised. Leaders of political parties said the Nitish Kumar government was using the law as a tool to target the Dalits.

RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav had said, “Why is it that no big mafia was caught even after two years of implementing this ban? A new mafia has come up due to a nexus between the political class and the administration.”

Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Bihar CM, had demanded a complete overhaul of the law, saying it serves no purpose.

Many cases of authorities misusing provisions in the law to victimise those belonging to lower strata of society were reported. The government had then acknowledged that this was a matter of concern.