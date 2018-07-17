App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Just from the promenade of Marine Drive, about 30 BMC workers took over two-and-half hours to clean tonnes of garbage

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai was left to deal with tonnes of garbage after a high tide over the weekend as the Arabian Sea dumped it back on city’s roads and seashore. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation workers could be seen cleaning the roads as it rained heavily.

Just from the promenade of Marine Drive, about 30 BMC workers took over two-and-half hours to clean tonnes of garbage. The beaches of the city also turned into garbage dumps as the high tide receded.

Witnessing the apathy of their beloved city, Mumbaikars expressed their anger on social media highlighting the fact that what you give is what you get. Many Twitter users likened the situation to garbage flowing in other prominent water bodies in other parts of the country.

Here are some selected reactions:








According to Literbase, a world map created by Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute measuring marine litter, Mumbai is among the worst in the world.

According to a study, Mumbai dumps 2,100 million litres a day of wastewater sewage into the sea, and this does not take account of the plastics it dumps.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 10:41 am

tags #India #mumbai

