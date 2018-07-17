What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Mumbai was left to deal with tonnes of garbage after a high tide over the weekend as the Arabian Sea dumped it back on city’s roads and seashore. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation workers could be seen cleaning the roads as it rained heavily.

Just from the promenade of Marine Drive, about 30 BMC workers took over two-and-half hours to clean tonnes of garbage. The beaches of the city also turned into garbage dumps as the high tide receded.



#Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers clean the promenade of Marine Drive as high tide spills garbage pic.twitter.com/P5dRnNK0OV

— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

Witnessing the apathy of their beloved city, Mumbaikars expressed their anger on social media highlighting the fact that what you give is what you get. Many Twitter users likened the situation to garbage flowing in other prominent water bodies in other parts of the country.

WHAT HAVE WE DONE TO THIS WORLD!!!!

This is Marine Drive.

The sea has given Mumbai its garbage back! Video courtesy: Prashant Sawant pic.twitter.com/DIoF2PCV46 — Nupur Pradhan (@TuggingdLuggage) July 13, 2018



#Sea giving it back to #Mumbai. The #Plastic and garbage thrown by people is being delivered back by High Tides. pic.twitter.com/lR0gM1Wd0s — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2018





Here's what a #high tide does to #Mumbai's water front #Marine drive. Time to be a little, just a little more civic conscious and stop throwing #garbage into the sea #Marine Drive #Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Oq1wN6AOwv

— Richa Pinto (@richapintoTOI) July 13, 2018



Mumbai beach turns garbage dump after Arabian Sea vomits trash: Horrifying photos In this govt isn't responsible, we're responsible for this, everytime we blame on govt that he has done this, that bla-bla, have we ever seen inside ourselves that what we are doing, pic.twitter.com/O7BZIv4Haa — Rajanish Kumar (@RajanishIITian) July 14, 2018





8 am this morning on Marine Drive, Mumbai. The sea is returning the garbage we dump in it .'Enough', it seems to be saying. pic.twitter.com/51P5BaggXr

— Aashish Contractor (@DrContractor) July 15, 2018



Just horrible! A river of trash, plastic waste .. as the rain washes down the garbage! In Mumbai the ocean throwing back the trash and in Himachal this! #plasticwaste https://t.co/JVZwfo2pMK

— Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) July 17, 2018

According to Literbase, a world map created by Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute measuring marine litter, Mumbai is among the worst in the world.

According to a study, Mumbai dumps 2,100 million litres a day of wastewater sewage into the sea, and this does not take account of the plastics it dumps.