English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Western Railway revises Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express travel time from today

    The train started its commercial run on October 1, a day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.

    PTI
    October 05, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train. Modi flagged off the train from Gandhinagar Capital railway station around 10.30 am. He also travelled on the train from Gandhinagar station to Kalupur Railway Station. (Source: PIB)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train. Modi flagged off the train from Gandhinagar Capital railway station around 10.30 am. He also travelled on the train from Gandhinagar station to Kalupur Railway Station. (Source: PIB)

    The Western Railway (WR) has further reduced the travelling time of the newly-introduced Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express train with effect from Wednesday.

    It will take five minutes less to cover the distance from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar in Gujarat and will also arrive 20 minutes early at Mumbai Central from Gandhinagar, according to a release issued by the WR on Tuesday.

    The train started its commercial run on October 1, a day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.

    There is no change in the train's departure timing of 6.10 am from Mumbai Central and 2.05 pm from Gandhinagar. But the arrival timetable of the train at all the en-route stations and destinations is changed.

    As per the revised timetable, the Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat Express will reach its destination at 12.25 pm instead of the current 12.30 pm. It will reach Mumbai Central at 8.15 pm instead of the current timing at 8.35 pm.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Vande Bharat Express #Western Railways
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 09:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.