West Bengal COVID-19 lockdown: How to apply for e-pass in Kolkata

Streets in West Bengal were largely empty on May 16 as the 15-day COVID 19-induced lockdown came into effect in the state, with just a few vehicles seen ferrying essential items during the day. (Image: ANI)
West Bengal is undergoing a 15-day COVID 19-induced lockdown to curb the spread of the virus infection. The lockdown, imposed from May 16, will continue till May 30.
During the lockdown, intra-state travel has been restricted, barring movement of emergency and essential services personnel
According to the guidelines, movement of private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws will be prohibited except to and from hospitals, diagnostic and vaccination centres, airports and media houses. Intra-state movement of trucks and goods carriers shall also be prohibited except relating to medical supplies, oxygen and essential food commodities.
In Kolkata, the police have launched an e-pass facility for the movement of people associated with essential services and online delivery in their vehicles.
Kolkata Police has launched a dedicated website where one can apply for an e-pass.
“An E-pass facility for movement of Essential Service Providers and Online Delivery Services has been launched today by Kolkata Police. Please fill up the form with your details. An E-Pass will be sent to your email. It can be pasted on your vehicle during travel,” Kolkata police tweeted on May 15.
Step-by-step guide to apply for an e-pass in Kolkata:
> Visit the Kolkata Police's dedicated website link: coronapass.kolkatapolice.org
> A new page will open. Click on the 'I Agree' checkbox below the screen.
> A new page will open. Select 'Individual' or Organization' as per requirement.
> Provide all the required details, including name, address of the source and destination, details of the vehicle, the reason for commuting, etc.
> Tick the checkbox 'I shall not operate/commute in the containment zones'.
> Submit the application.
> Applicant will receive the QR code-enabled e-pass through e-mail or SMS.
> Download the e-pass and paste. It can be pasted on your vehicle during travel.
> Show the e-pass at checking points or at the police picket.
The e-passes with QR-code have to be shown at the police pickets or checking points. The e-passes issued by Kolkata Police will be valid for the specific route, area and time period.