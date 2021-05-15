COVID-19 2nd Wave: West Bengal announces 15-day coronavirus lockdown from May 16

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File image)

The West Bengal government has announced a 15-day complete lockdown from May 16 amid rising COVID-19 cases. The coronavirus-enforced lockdown will continue till May 30, reported News18.

Here are the restrictions to be imposed in West Bengal from May 16:

> Industries and factories to remain shut.> Inter-state trains, buses and metro services to remain shut.> All gatherings, including religious gatherings, to be prohibited.> Tea gardens to operate with 50 percent of the workforce.> Jute mills to operate with 30 percent of the workforce.

> Schools, colleges and all educational facilities to remain shut.

The state registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases on May 14, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin. The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection, the bulletin said.

(This is a developing copy. Please check back for updates)