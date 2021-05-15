MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

COVID-19 2nd Wave: West Bengal announces 15-day coronavirus lockdown from May 16

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown will continue till May 30

Moneycontrol News
May 15, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File image)


The West Bengal government has announced a 15-day complete lockdown from May 16 amid rising COVID-19 cases. The coronavirus-enforced lockdown will continue till May 30, reported News18.

Here are the restrictions to be imposed in West Bengal from May 16:

> Industries and factories to remain shut.
> Inter-state trains, buses and metro services to remain shut.
> All gatherings, including religious gatherings, to be prohibited.
> Tea gardens to operate with 50 percent of the workforce.
> Jute mills to operate with 30 percent of the workforce.

> Schools, colleges and all educational facilities to remain shut.

The state registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases on May 14, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin. The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection, the bulletin said.

(This is a developing copy. Please check back for updates)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #west bengal
first published: May 15, 2021 12:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.