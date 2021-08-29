MARKET NEWS

English
Web version of e-GOPALA app unveiled to aid dairy farmers

The NDDB has launched the web version of e-GOPALA application and IMAP web portal on Saturday which provides real-time information to dairy farmers for better productivity of dairy animals, a statement said.

PTI
August 29, 2021 / 09:57 PM IST
Representative Image

The web version of e-GOPALA application developed by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has been launched on Saturday to aid dairy farmers.

It was launched by Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in presence of Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupala said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s dream of ''Digital India'', NDDB is promoting technology-driven activities for milk producers.

Increasing yield of milch animals will automatically increase farmers’ income, he said, and appreciated the role of Indian Immunologicals (subsidiary of NDDB) in Covaxin manufacturing process.

NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah said that the e-GOPALA platform helps farmers manage their livestock including buying and selling of disease-free germplasm in all forms (semen, embryos, etc); informs about availability of quality breeding services and guides farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate Ayurvedic ethno veterinary medicine.

There is a mechanism to send alert (on due date for vaccination, pregnancy diagnosis, calving etc) and inform farmers about various government schemes.

This portal will also facilitate real time checking of coverage and progress of various projects and government schemes, he added
PTI
Tags: #e-GOPALA #India #National Dairy Development Board (NDDB)
first published: Aug 29, 2021 09:57 pm

