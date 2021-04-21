Want to change address in passport? Here’s the step by step online process

Representative image

Want to change your address in your passport? The Passport Seva portal helps you make changes to your address in the passport online. The service helps you re-issue your passport with the updated or a new address.

If you have relocated to a new address or planning to change your existing address, you can follow these steps to get your passport re-issued. You will get a passport with a new number that will be registered with your updated address.

Here's how you can change the address in your passport online:

> It is important to keep your documents ready. You will need these documents while visiting the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK).

> The Passport Seva portal has a detailed list of documents you may require.

> A certain fee is also charged while applying for reissuing of the passport. It varies on the basis of the applicant's age and the reason for re-issue, among other factors. You can check the exact amount you need to pay by visiting the Passport Seva portal.

> Visit the Passport Seva portal and click on the New User Registration link.

-Enter your details accurately and select the passport office you can visit.

> Type the CAPTCHA characters and click on the 'Register' button.

> Log in to the Passport Seva portal.

> Select 'Apply' for 'Fresh Passport/Reissue of Passport' option from the 'Applicant Home' web page.

> Pick the second option from the list that has the 'Click here' button to fill the application form online.

> Enter details such as type of application and the type of passport booklet.

> Click on the 'Next' button.

> Select the 'View Saved/Submitted Applications' option.

> Click on the 'Pay and Schedule Appointment' link to make the payment of the reissuance fee and schedule your appointment.

> Select 'Online Payment'. It can be used to receive the payment through internet banking or credit or debit card. You can also use the 'Challan Payment' option if you don't have the online payment option ready.

> Now, hit the Next button. You will now be required to pick a PSK location and print the application receipt.

> You need to visit the Passport Seva Kendra or Regional Passport Office where the appointment has been booked once you get the receipt. Carry your original documents along with the application receipt. You are not required to carry the physical application receipt if you can show the SMS message you received on your phone after taking the appointment online.