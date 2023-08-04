Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete Gyanvapi survey

The ASI had put the survey exercise on hold on July 24 as the Allahabad High Court was hearing a petition against it.

A Varanasi court on August 4 granted additional four weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for completing the scientific survey on the Gyanvapi mosque that stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here.

Hearing a plea by the ASI, District Judge A K Vishvesha allowed it additional time. Representing the Hindu petitioners, advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, said the deadline for completing the survey has been extended till September 4 from August 4.

The ASI had put the survey exercise on hold on July 24 as the Allahabad High Court was hearing a petition against it. The ASI resumed the survey Friday morning after a go-ahead from the HC on August 3. The Muslim side has, however, moved the Supreme Court against the HC order.