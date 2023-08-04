English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete Gyanvapi survey

    Representing the Hindu petitioners, advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, said the deadline for completing the survey has been extended till September 4 from August 4.

    PTI
    August 04, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST
    The ASI had put the survey exercise on hold on July 24 as the Allahabad High Court was hearing a petition against it.

    The ASI had put the survey exercise on hold on July 24 as the Allahabad High Court was hearing a petition against it.

    A Varanasi court on August 4 granted additional four weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for completing the scientific survey on the Gyanvapi mosque that stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here.

    Hearing a plea by the ASI, District Judge A K Vishvesha allowed it additional time. Representing the Hindu petitioners, advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, said the deadline for completing the survey has been extended till September 4 from August 4.

    The ASI had put the survey exercise on hold on July 24 as the Allahabad High Court was hearing a petition against it. The ASI resumed the survey Friday morning after a go-ahead from the HC on August 3. The Muslim side has, however, moved the Supreme Court against the HC order.

    PTI
    Tags: #ASI survey #Gyanvapi #Gyanvapi mosque #Muslims #Supreme Court #Varanasi court
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 04:15 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!