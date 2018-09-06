App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US, India in 'very detailed' talks about halting Iran oil imports: US State Department official

"There are very detailed conversations taking place between the US and India on just the technical issues related to going to zero and those conversations will continue."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United States and India are engaged in "very detailed conversations" over Washington's request to completely stop India's oil imports from Iran, a senior US State Department official told reporters on Thursday.

"We're asking all of our partners, not just India, to reduce to zero oil imports from Iran and so I'm confident that will be part of our conversation with India," the official said ahead of high-level talks between the foreign and defence heads of India and the United States.

"There are very detailed conversations taking place between the US and India on just the technical issues related to going to zero and those conversations will continue."

India's is a big buyer of oil from Iran, a target of US sanctions.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 11:28 am

tags #Current Affairs #imports #India #Iran #oil #United States

