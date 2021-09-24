MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

UPSC Civil Services examination 2020 results out, Shubham Kumar is topper

UPSC results 2020 | A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 24 declared the UPSC Civil Services examination result 2020, news agency ANI reported. UPSC has released the merit list on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment based on written exams and personality tests held in August-September. Shubham Kumar topped the IAS exams, while Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have secured the second and third ranks, respectively, in the UPSC CSE Main results.

As per official data quoted by News 18, out of the total 761 candidates who have been recommended for appointment as IAS officers, 263 are from the general or unreserved category, 86 from economically weaker section (EWS), 229 from other backward classes (OBC) category, 122 from scheduled castes (SC), and 61 from scheduled tribes (ST).

UPSC CSE 2020 topper Shubham Kumar is a B Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay, while Jagrati Awasthi is B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal.

As per UPSC notification, among the top 25 candidates, 13 are men and 12 are women. The recommended candidates also include 25 persons with benchmark disabilities (seven orthopedically handicapped, four visually challenged, 10 hearing impaired, and four multiple disabilities).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Civil Services Examination 2020 #Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) #UPSC results 2020
first published: Sep 24, 2021 07:31 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.