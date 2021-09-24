UPSC Civil Services examination 2020 results out, Shubham Kumar is topper

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 24 declared the UPSC Civil Services examination result 2020, news agency ANI reported. UPSC has released the merit list on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment based on written exams and personality tests held in August-September. Shubham Kumar topped the IAS exams, while Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have secured the second and third ranks, respectively, in the UPSC CSE Main results.

As per official data quoted by News 18, out of the total 761 candidates who have been recommended for appointment as IAS officers, 263 are from the general or unreserved category, 86 from economically weaker section (EWS), 229 from other backward classes (OBC) category, 122 from scheduled castes (SC), and 61 from scheduled tribes (ST).

UPSC CSE 2020 topper Shubham Kumar is a B Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay, while Jagrati Awasthi is B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal.

As per UPSC notification, among the top 25 candidates, 13 are men and 12 are women. The recommended candidates also include 25 persons with benchmark disabilities (seven orthopedically handicapped, four visually challenged, 10 hearing impaired, and four multiple disabilities).