Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP Police to send 8,000 constables for training in neighbouring states

Owing to the limited seats in recruitment training centres in UP, the state government has now decided to train their constables in other states like Kerala, Bihar and Maharashtra.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The UP government will send about 8,000 newly appointed constables to central paramilitary forces' training institutes in neighbouring states.

Due to limited seats available at recruitment training centres (RTCs), the UP government will send the constables to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand for regular training.

In the examination conducted by the state police department in 2015, 28,000 constables were recruited and they were expected to join the force from July 11 onwards.

According to a report in The Times of India, superintendent of police (SP) for Allahabad Purendu Singh said that the 8,000 constables have been carefully selected and they would be trained by officials ranked as sub-inspector and inspector.

He further added that the remaining 20,000 recruited constables would be trained at four RTCs at Chunar, Unnar, Meerut and Gorakhpur. This would make up about 75 police lines and 25 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalions.

The RTCs will train the constables from July 25 to January 27, 2019. The training will be completed in two phases - First from July 25 to October 25 and second from October 26 to January 27 in other states.

SP Singh assures that, these trained constables will be an asset to UP police in assisting visitors from other states.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 08:37 pm

