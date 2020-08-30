Unlock 4 guidelines: DMRC announces new set of guidelines for passengers

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a fresh set of guidelines according to which commuters can use the metro on September 7.
Soon after the government of India green-lighted the functioning of metro lines, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) announced a fresh set of guidelines according to which commuters can use the metro on September 7.Here's what you need to know about the fresh set of guidelines according to a NDTV report:
- Smart cards can be used to travel in the metro. There will not be any tokens issued to travel on the metro, this is to ensure that there is a contactless commute. Commuters can avail a smart card in order to travel.
- Commuters will have to wear masks both inside the coaches of the metro as well as on the stations.
- To maintain social distancing in the metro coaches, commuters will be allowed to sit on alternate seats only. DMRC has put posters to mark seats where commuters can't sit.
- Commuters are expected to maintain a one-step gap while using the escalators. Only three people will be allowed to use the lift at a time.
- The current stoppage time between stations of 10-20 seconds has been increased. This is to ensure social distancing among passengers.
- Metros will not stop at containment zones.
- The entry/exit points at each station will be limited. Only "specified number of gates" will be operational to manage the crowd at stations.
- Hand sanitisers will be also be installed at required points for the commuters.
- Thermal scanners will be used to check temperature. Only those with normal temperature and face masks will be allowed entry.
- Anyone who violates the guidelines will be penalised.
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 04:53 pm