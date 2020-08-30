172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|unlock-4-guidelines-dmrc-announces-new-set-of-guidelines-for-passengers-5774111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 4 guidelines: DMRC announces new set of guidelines for passengers

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a fresh set of guidelines according to which commuters can use the metro on September 7.

Moneycontrol News
Pink Line, which comes under the Delhi Metro Phase III network covers a stretch of 59 kilometres running from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar and shall save commuters somewhere between 6 to 20 minutes.
Soon after the government of India green-lighted the functioning of metro lines, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) announced a fresh set of guidelines according to which commuters can use the metro on September 7.

Here's what you need to know about the fresh set of guidelines according to a NDTV report:

  1. Smart cards can be used to travel in the metro. There will not be any tokens issued to travel on the metro, this is to ensure that there is a contactless commute. Commuters can avail a smart card in order to travel.

  2. Commuters will have to wear masks both inside the coaches of the metro as well as on the stations.

  3. To maintain social distancing in the metro coaches, commuters will be allowed to sit on alternate seats only. DMRC has put posters to mark seats where commuters can't sit.

  4. Commuters are expected to maintain a one-step gap while using the escalators. Only three people will be allowed to use the lift at a time.

  5. The current stoppage time between stations of 10-20 seconds has been increased. This is to ensure social distancing among passengers.

  6. Metros will not stop at containment zones.

  7. The entry/exit points at each station will be limited. Only "specified number of gates" will be operational to manage the crowd at stations.

  8. Hand sanitisers will be also be installed at required points for the commuters.

  9. Thermal scanners will be used to check temperature. Only those with normal temperature and face masks will be allowed entry.

  10. Anyone who violates the guidelines will be penalised.
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #Delhi #DMRC #India

