Unlock 4.0 in Maharashtra: Here's what is allowed, what remains restricted

Maharashtra government on August 31 issued fresh guidelines for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening of COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state.

Here's what is allowed and what is not, according to the new order issued by the state government.

What's allowed:

>> All non-essential shops will be allowed to operate as pre- local guidelines, liquor stores will continue to operate.

>> Hotels and lodges can operate at 100% capacity, separate Standard Operating Prodcedures (SoPs) will be issued.

>> All Government offices Group A and B officers to work at 100 percent strength across the state.

>> Other government staff will operate at 30 percent strength in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and with 50 percent strength in the rest of the state.

>> Private offices can work with 30 percent staff strength, staggering office timings have been encouraged.

>> No restriction of inter-district movement of people and goods, no special permits required.

>> Passenger movement by mini-bus, private buses, other operators will be allowed.

>> Taxis and four-wheelers can run with one driver and three passengers, autorickshaw with two passengers and two-wheelers allowed with pillion ride, with masks and helmet.

What remains restricted:

>> The state has put operating Metro rail in the prohibited category.

>> All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious events will remain prohibited.

>> Schools, colleges, coaching institutes to remain close till September 30.

>> International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.