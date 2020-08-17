172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|unlock-3-0-rules-for-goa-what-is-allowed-what-is-not-5718231.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 04:01 PM IST

Unlock 3.0 rules for Goa: What is allowed, what is not

The new rules require all passengers landing in Goa to go for 14-day home or 14 days of paid institutional quarantine.

Moneycontrol News
Image courtesy: IncredibleIndia.org
Image courtesy: IncredibleIndia.org

Goa government has put out fresh quarantine rules in line with those revealed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) earlier.

These guidelines are also largely based on those issued by the Centre earlier for ‘Unlock 3.0’. This phase of ‘Unlock’ will remain in place till August 31.

As of August 17, Goa had recorded 11,639 COVID-19 cases, including 7,775 recoveries and 104 deaths.

According to the new rules, institutional quarantine is mandatory for symptomatic passengers till test result is available, according to a report by The Times of India.

The new rules require all passengers landing in Goa to go for 14-day home or 14 days of paid institutional quarantine. However, institutional quarantine is mandatory for symptomatic passengers at least till their COVID-19 test result is out.

However, passengers can skip the quarantine period if they furnish a COVID-19 negative certificate issued by an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-recognised lab. The test should not be older than 48 hours prior to their arrival.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Goa #India #Reopening India

